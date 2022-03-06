Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Puducherry Adds 3 New COVID-19 Cases; Reports Zero Fatalities

The number of active cases stood at 39 which included three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 36 were in home quarantine.

Puducherry records new COVID-19 cases AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:46 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged just three fresh coronavirus cases for a straight second day, raising the overall tally to 1,65,745, a senior Health department official said on Sunday. No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 454 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and were confined to Puducherry (2) and Karaikal  (one), Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The other two outlying regions of Mahe and Yanam had no fresh cases.

The number of active cases stood at 39 which included three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 36 were in home quarantine, he said. The test positivity rate was 0.66 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.79 per cent respectively.

He said eight patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries rose to 1,63,744. Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far tested  22,20,116 samples and has found 18,64,922 out of them to be negative. The Health Department has so far administered 15,96,826 doses which comprised 9,32,256 first doses, 6,51,928 second and 12,642 booster doses, the Director said.

With PTI Inputs

