Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Poll Results Not As Expected, But We Accept People's Mandate: Chhattisgarh CM

Congress had appointed Baghel as senior observer for Uttar Pradesh polls and star campaigner for Uttarakhand elections.

Bhupesh Baghel PTI Photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 1:51 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the results of assembly polls in five states were not as per the expectations, but added that he accepts people's mandate. He was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur after returning from Uttarakhand.

The BJP retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the AAP swept Punjab with three-fourths majority. When asked about the poll outcome, Baghel said, "Results of the elections to five states are not according to the expectations. Our party workers worked hard. We humbly accept the people's mandate." He also congratulated the winning parties and said it is expected that they fulfil the promises made to the people.

Congress had appointed Baghel as senior observer for Uttar Pradesh polls and star campaigner for Uttarakhand elections. Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh hailed his party's performance and described the election results as victory of BJP's policies.

"This is a victory of BJP's policies. This is victory is of faith in PM Modi. This victory is for development, for the double engine government. @BJP4India has created history in four states under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa," Singh tweeted.

With PTI Inputs

