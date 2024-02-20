Security Upped In Jammu For PM Modi's Visit Today, Mega Projects To Be Launched | Details Here

Security has been upped in Jammu for Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during which he will launch multiple multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, worth Rs 30,500 crore.
Among the major projects that PM Modi is launching today are All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, multiple rail projects, permanent IIT, IIM campuses along with foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport and road projects.
PM Modi will also distribute appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
PM Modi's Jammu Visit | Top Points
AIIMS Jammu
Prime Minister will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The institute's foundational stone was also laid by the PM Modi in February 2019, PMO said, adding that it is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
The hospital, built at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore, in an area of 227 acres, is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc.
"The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns & Plastic Surgery," the PMO said.
The Institute will have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Emergency & Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc, the PMO said. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far flung areas of the region, it said.
New Terminal Building, Jammu Airport
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities which will cater to about 2,000 passengers in peak hours.
The new terminal building will be environment friendly and will be built such that it showcases local culture of the region, the PMO said. It will strengthen air connectivity, boost tourism and trade and accelerate economic growth of the region, it said.
Rail and Road Projects
PM Modi dedicate to the nation various rail projects, including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 Km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 Km). PM Modi will also flag off the first electric train in the valley and also train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station.
"The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of Ballast Less Track (BLT) all along the route providing a better riding experience to the passengers. Also, India’s longest transportation tunnel T-50 (12.77 Km) lies in this portion between Khari-Sumber. The rail projects will improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability and boost the overall economic development of the region," PMO said.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of important road projects including two packages (44.22 KM) of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway connecting Jammu to Katra; Phase two for four-laning of Srinagar Ring Road; five packages for upgrading the 161 km long Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri stretch of NH-01; and the construction of Kulgam Bypass and Pulwama bypass on NH-444, PMO said.
IIT-IIM Campuses
PM Modi will dedicate to nation permanent campus of IIM Jammu and will also inaugurate improved infrastructure like hostels, academic blocs, administrative building, library, auditorium etc., in multiple higher educational institutes across the country, including IIT Jammu.