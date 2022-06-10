PM Modi Inaugurates Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Headquarters In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), set up to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.

The government has initiated reforms in the space sector and opened it up for private sector, Modi said, speaking at the inaugural event in Ahmedabad.

“I am hopeful that like in the IT sector, our industry will also take the lead in the global space sector,” he said.

“I want to assure the private sector that reforms in the space sector will continue unabated,” he said.

Space technology is going to bring in a big revolution in the world in the 21st century, Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

