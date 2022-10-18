Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash

Uttarakhand: The helicopter was ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple when it crashed close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand .

The helicopter was ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple when it crashed  close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board.

The chopper burst into flames, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

"Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

