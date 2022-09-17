PM Modi Condoles Death Of Former Union minister Manikrao Gavit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Union minister and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit and said he made many efforts for the empowerment of tribal communities.

Gavit (87) died of age related issues at a hospital in Nashik on Saturday. He is survived by his daughter and former MLA Nirmala Gavit and son Bharat.

The prime minister's office tweeted Modi's condolence message, "Saddened by the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Manikrao Gavit Ji. He was one of the most experienced Parliamentarians and he made many efforts for the empowerment of tribal communities. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

-With PTI Input