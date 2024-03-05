PM Like 'Elder Brother,' Says Telangana CM Reddy; Seeks Support To Develop State Like Gujarat

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like an "elder brother" to the states, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday made his intentions clear that he would not like to confront the Centre, but would maintain cordial relations.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the PM launching or laying the foundation for Rs 56,000 crore worth of projects, Reddy sought Modi's cooperation to develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat. Reddy said Telangana with capital Hyderabad, the fifth largest city in the country, would like to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

After a long time, a Chief Minister of Telangana received PM Modi and shared the dais with him during an official event. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

"Narendra Modi ji, according to us, Prime Minister means like our elder brother. If there is support from the elder brother, only then can chief ministers take forward development works in their respective states," he said. "That is why my request is, if Telangana has to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here," the Congress chief minister said.