Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Hails Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's Feat Of Beating Magnus Carlsen

"We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen," Modi tweeted.

PM Hails Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's Feat Of Beating Magnus Carlsen
Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 7:02 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's feat of beating world champion Magnus Carlsen and said, "we are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius".


Praggnanandhaa's stirring win over Carlsen in the eighth round caused a flutter in the chess world. 


He defeated Russia's Vladislav Artemiev in the 15th and final round of the preliminary phase of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament, but missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Related stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-booking Begins In India; Check Price, Specs

India Can Do $0.5 Trillion Green Energy Exports, Says Mukesh Ambani

Tripura Govt To Set Up Film Institute In State: Minister


"We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen," Modi tweeted. "I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours," he said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National PM Modi Narendra Modi Modi Government Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Magnus Carlsen Chess Twitter Tweet India Proud Narendra Modi New Delhi Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

Bengal Logs 236 New Covid cases, 9 Deaths

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Assam Logs 36 Fresh COVID Cases, Two Deaths

Fourth Phase Of UP Polls: 57.45 Pc Voting Recorded Till 5 PM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling