Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties,

Delivering the customary speech ahead of Parliament session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to political parties to get together for the next 4.5 years and use the platform to work for the empowerment of country's poor, farmers, youth and women.
PM Modi asked the Opposition to "play games", use Parliament in the few leading to the next general elections in 2029.
"Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session..."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the third consecutive win in Lok Sabha elections a "matter of pride", adding that this is the first time a government will present the first Budget for the third straight term.
"It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'..."
PM Modi further said, "...I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict. I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country..."
PM Modi said that "an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government in the first session of Parliament" that took place last month after the Lok Sabha elections concluded.
"...You must have seen that in the first Session of Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the Prime Minister. The people of the country have sent us for the country and not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party...," PM Modi said.