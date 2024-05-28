National

Outlook News Wrap, May 28: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Acquittal, Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse & More Stories

At least 17 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed amid incessant downpour as an impact of cyclone Remal in Mizoram's Aizawl. Find this and more in our May 28 News Wrap.

PTI images
L: Rescue operation at stone quarry collapse site in Mizoram | R: Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Photo: PTI images
info_icon

Hello, readers! We bring to you the top stories of the day in this news wrap. We're diving straight into the acquittal of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

In other news, 17 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed amid incessant downpour as an impact of cyclone Remal in Mizoram's Aizawl.

Outlook News Wrap, May 28

Bihar: Police Arrests Main Accused In Patna College Student's Death

Bihar Police arrested the main suspect in the murder case of a final year undergraduate student at BN College of Patna University on Tuesday. Harsh Raj (22) was beaten to death by some 'masked men' on the law college campus of Patna University on May 27.

The arrested accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar who is a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna. READ FULL STORY

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Acquitted In Murder Case Of Former Dera Manager Ranjit Singh

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in 2021 by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court.

Division bench comprising Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Lalit Batra of the high court passed these orders while allowing an appeal filed by Dera chief and four others against their conviction. READ FULL STORY

Delhi Court Summons AAP Leader Atishi In Defamation Case By BJP For MLA Poaching Allegations

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, May 28, summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi based on a defamation complaint filed by a BJP leader over her claims of AAP MLA poaching.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed the case against Atishi when she alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was poaching AAP MLAs. READ FULL STORY

Weather News: Cyclone Remal Impact Kills 17 In Mizoram, 1 In Assam; Heatwave-Hit North India To Get Relief Soon

While respite from heatwave is on the cards for northwest India, rains have affected normal lie in other parts of the country, including northeast's Mizoram, where 17 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed amid incessant downpour as an impact of cyclone Remal. READ FULL STORY

In Assam also, a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said. READ FULL STORY

All Eyes On Rafah: Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike

Following Israel's "tragic mistake" at a refugee camp in Rafah, the United Nations Security Council has called for an emergency meeting to discuss Israel's intensifying attacks on the southern Gaza city. Meanwhile, Israel continues to fume over the formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Ireland, Spain and Norway.

With the official recognition of a Palestinian state, these three European countries join over 140 of 193 member-states of the United Nations that recognise Palestine. READ FULL STORY

'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Will 'Definitely Talk' About His Disappearance Case Soon

Best known for playing the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, actor Gurucharan Singh left his fans concerned when he went missing. The actor was found after the police launched an investigation. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his decision to go missing without informing anyone. READ FULL STORY

T20 World Cup 2024: Cricketer Rishabh Pant Reveals Reason Behind Not Going To Airport

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is back in the national set-up post his horrific injury in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, 2022. (More Cricket News)

However, the 26-year-old cheated death as he was suffered major knee injury. The accident left on crutches and after an extensive rehabilitation, the Delhi-born cricketer is back to playing the sport he loves. READ FULL STORY

