Best known for playing the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, actor Gurucharan Singh left his fans concerned when he went missing. The actor was found after the police launched an investigation. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his decision to go missing without informing anyone.
In a conversation with Times Now, Gurucharan Singh talked about his decision to go on a spiritual journey without informing anyone. He mentioned that he is not yet ready to talk about it as he is waiting for the legal formalities to be wrapped up. He said, “I want to finish a few things first before opening up about it. Ek baar ye closing ho jaye, then I will definitely talk about it.”
Singh continued, “Whatever was pending of mine has been completed but now my father has to go and complete the formalities. The election was going on, so we thought we would wait till then. The court formalities have to be done.”
The actor also opened up about his health. In earlier interviews, his father had mentioned that the actor was not doing well. He revealed that he had a headache which he got under control. He said that he took Electrol as he was not keeping well. In an earlier interview, his co-star Jennifer Bansiwal had reacted after the actor returned home. She said, “I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chodd ke saadhu ban gaye’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility. I think that he should have informed before leaving but we don’t know what his state of mind must be then.”
Singh had disappeared on April 22. His father sought assistance from the police to find him, fearing he had been kidnapped. Fortunately, he returned home unharmed on May 18, 2024. It was reported that he left on a spiritual journey.