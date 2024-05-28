Television

'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Will 'Definitely Talk' About His Disappearance Case Soon

In a recent interview, Gurucharan Singh talked about his disappearance. The actor went missing on April 22 and he returned after 26 days.

X
Actor Gurucharan Singh Photo: X
info_icon

Best known for playing the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, actor Gurucharan Singh left his fans concerned when he went missing. The actor was found after the police launched an investigation. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his decision to go missing without informing anyone.

In a conversation with Times Now, Gurucharan Singh talked about his decision to go on a spiritual journey without informing anyone. He mentioned that he is not yet ready to talk about it as he is waiting for the legal formalities to be wrapped up. He said, “I want to finish a few things first before opening up about it. Ek baar ye closing ho jaye, then I will definitely talk about it.”

Singh continued, “Whatever was pending of mine has been completed but now my father has to go and complete the formalities. The election was going on, so we thought we would wait till then. The court formalities have to be done.”

The actor also opened up about his health. In earlier interviews, his father had mentioned that the actor was not doing well. He revealed that he had a headache which he got under control. He said that he took Electrol as he was not keeping well. In an earlier interview, his co-star Jennifer Bansiwal had reacted after the actor returned home. She said, “I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chodd ke saadhu ban gaye’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility. I think that he should have informed before leaving but we don’t know what his state of mind must be then.”

Singh had disappeared on April 22. His father sought assistance from the police to find him, fearing he had been kidnapped. Fortunately, he returned home unharmed on May 18, 2024. It was reported that he left on a spiritual journey.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress