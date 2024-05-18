Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts

Singh’s father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint on April 26, prompting the lodging of an FIR under IPC Section 365. The complaint stated, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”