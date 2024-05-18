Television

Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh, who had been missing for weeks, has returned home.

Instagram
Gurucharan Singh in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Delhi Police announced that Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ finally returned home on Friday after being missing since April 22.

The police stated that during interrogation, Singh informed officials that he had embarked on a ‘religious journey,’ leaving behind his worldly life. Over the past few days, he had visited Gurudwaras in several cities including Amritsar and Ludhiana. However, he later realized that he should head back home, as per police statements.

It was also mentioned that during the investigation, they found out that the 50-year-old actor was a follower of a sect that stresses on the importance of meditation, and expressed interest in pursuing the same in the Himalayas.

In case you were not aware, on April 22, the actor was set to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai; however, he did not show up to the airport and went ‘missing’ thereafter. Police investigations revealed that his phone remained active until April 24, during which multiple transactions were conducted. In fact, CCTV footage from the day he disappeared showed the actor walking with a bag on his back in Delhi.

Singh’s father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint on April 26, prompting the lodging of an FIR under IPC Section 365. The complaint stated, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”

Following the incident, the Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive search effort to locate Gurucharan Singh. From visiting the sets of TMKOC and questioning Singh’s former co-stars to tracking his phone and bank accounts, the police did a thorough search. A police officer involved in the investigation also revealed that his financial situation was not sound, with multiple outstanding loans and dues. Additionally, it was reported that Singh relied used many credit cards and maintained over ten bank accounts for financial transactions.

Gurucharan Singh - Instagram
'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Suspected Of Planning His Own Disappearance, Has 'Moved Out Of Delhi': Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement
  2. Hindus Not Represented In USCIRF, Says Indian Diaspora Body
  3. Swati Maliwal Vs AAP: What We Know So Far
  4. Protests In PoK Consequence Of Pak's Policy Of Systemic Plundering Of Resources: India
  5. Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Sent To Man In Germany For Attempting To Kill Newly-Wed Wife
Entertainment News
  1. Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts
  2. Cannes 2024: 'Heeramandi' Star Taha Shah Makes A Dapper Debut In Dreamy Blue Attire, Netizens React
  3. Dabney Coleman Dies At 92: Actor Known For '9 To 5' And 'Tootsie' Passes Away At His Home In California
  4. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin, Jung Kook Dominate The Charts, aespa's 'Supernova' Debuts At No.4 Position
  5. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics
  2. Italian Open 2024: Jarry Passes Paul Test To Reach Rome Final
  3. Southampton 3-1 West Brom (3-1 Agg): Armstrong Brace Sets Up Play-off Final With Leeds At Wembley
  4. Sports World Live: Jarry Into His First Masters 1000 Final; Djokovic Accepts Geneva Wildcard
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Know Bengaluru's Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  2. Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know
  4. Not-So-Mainstream Ways To Spend Summer In Europe
  5. Iran Arrests 260 People, Including 3 European Citizens, For Spreading 'Satanism And Nudity
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup