Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts

Delhi Police announced that Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ finally returned home on Friday after being missing since April 22.
The police stated that during interrogation, Singh informed officials that he had embarked on a ‘religious journey,’ leaving behind his worldly life. Over the past few days, he had visited Gurudwaras in several cities including Amritsar and Ludhiana. However, he later realized that he should head back home, as per police statements.
It was also mentioned that during the investigation, they found out that the 50-year-old actor was a follower of a sect that stresses on the importance of meditation, and expressed interest in pursuing the same in the Himalayas.
In case you were not aware, on April 22, the actor was set to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai; however, he did not show up to the airport and went ‘missing’ thereafter. Police investigations revealed that his phone remained active until April 24, during which multiple transactions were conducted. In fact, CCTV footage from the day he disappeared showed the actor walking with a bag on his back in Delhi.
Singh’s father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint on April 26, prompting the lodging of an FIR under IPC Section 365. The complaint stated, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”
Following the incident, the Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive search effort to locate Gurucharan Singh. From visiting the sets of TMKOC and questioning Singh’s former co-stars to tracking his phone and bank accounts, the police did a thorough search. A police officer involved in the investigation also revealed that his financial situation was not sound, with multiple outstanding loans and dues. Additionally, it was reported that Singh relied used many credit cards and maintained over ten bank accounts for financial transactions.