Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast, Family And Friends To Be Questioned-Report

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom, went missing recently, after failing to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. There have been several speculations on his whereabouts and the investigation is still underway. His fans, friends and family are worried on his sudden disappearance.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, a team has reached Mumbai from Delhi to investigate Gurucharan's missing case. All his 'TMKOC' cast and friends will be questioned.
Advertisement
A source told the portal that the investigation is going on in full swing, and everyone close and related to Gurucharan is fully cooperating with the police interrogation.
The source said, “There have been several reports suggesting different things about Gurucharan’s life, from him facing financial crunch to him getting married soon. Now, a team has reached Mumbai from Delhi to investigate the missing case, and put the missing pieces of the case together''.
The source further said that people involved with the case since the initial stage, 'TMKOC' cast, Singh's friends and family members are being interrogated. ''This is to ascertain his state of mind, and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case, and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive,'' added the source.
Advertisement
Post his disappearance, Gurucharan's father lodged a missing complaint that read: “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”
The latest development in Gurucharan Singh's missing case suggests that he might have planned his own disappearance.