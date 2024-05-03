'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Suspected Of Planning His Own Disappearance, Has 'Moved Out Of Delhi': Report

Police sources in Delhi exclusively told News18 of this revelation. “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi,” they told the outlet.