'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Suspected Of Planning His Own Disappearance, Has 'Moved Out Of Delhi': Report

New developments are coming to light in the case of Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing for over 10 days now. Following a complaint from the actor’s father, the police have initiated a kidnapping case and assembled multiple teams to locate him. But, now, it seems that the star, who played Sodhi in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ may have orchestrated his own disappearance.
Police sources in Delhi exclusively told News18 of this revelation. “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi,” they told the outlet.
For those unaware, Gurucharan Singh was last spotted on April 22nd. His father lodged a missing person report four days following his disappearance, detailing, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”
Shortly thereafter, a squad from the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted investigation following an FIR lodged under Section 365 (abduction). According to police statements, he was caught on CCTV footage the day of his disappearance, carrying a backpack.
Numerous stars from the sitcom, including Jennifer Mistry, Samay Shah, Kanwalpreet Singh, and Mandar Chandwadkar, have voiced their worry about their former co-star’s absence, expressing their hopes for his safe return and praying for his well-being. Even the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi called it an extremely “painful” news.