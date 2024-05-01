Art & Entertainment

Asit Modi Reacts To 'TMKOC's Sodhi Aka Gurucharan Singh's Missing News: This Is Painful And Shocking

'TMKOC's Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh has gone missing and it has been over a week now. On April 22, Singh's father filed a missing complaint.

Instagram
Asit Modi reacts to Gurucharan Singh's missing news Photo: Instagram
Actor Gurucharan Singh who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently went missing. It has been over a week now. On April 22, Singh's father filed a missing complaint. 'TMKOC's producer Asit Modi has now reacted to Gurucharan's missing news. 

Asit Modi, reacting to it, told Times Now that he was left ‘shocked’ when he came to know that Gurucharan Singh has gone missing. Recalling Singh's presence on the show, Modi said that he had good relations with everyone when he was part of it. 

Modi said, “This is very painful and shocking news. He was very loving towards his family. He took the whole responsibility of his parents on himself. We were never really personal with each other but from what I knew of him, he was a very religious person. He had left TMKOC during Covid but we always had good relations even after that". 

“Gurucharan always used to meet me with a smile. His disappearance is very shocking, I don’t know why this happened. The investigation is on though so I am sure something good will turn up. I pray to god that he is safe and picks up his calls,'' he added.

‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh
‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Photo: Google
The missing complaint filed by Gurucharan's father read: "My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing."

Post his missing news surfaced, there have been several reports doing the rounds. While some reports claim that he was suffering from depression, some claim that the actor was facing financial crunch. The main reason behind Gurucharan Singh's missing is not known yet.

