Bihar: Patna College Student Beaten To Death By Masked Men, Main Accused Arrested

A 22-year-old student at Patna University's BN College was beaten to death by 10-15 men on Monday. The student was beaten with sticks and bricks as he was on his way to sit for an exam at the Sultanganj Law College. Following his death, Bihar Police have arrested the main suspect in the murder case on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar who is a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI, "Chandan Kumar is the prime accused in the case. His further interrogation is on".
Police asserted that Kumar who was residing in Jackson Hostel of Patna College, plotted the murder of Harsh Raj on Monday.
What Happened In Patna University
Harsh Raj (22) was beaten to death by some 'masked men' on the law college campus of Patna University on May 27.
The attack occurred as Raj was leaving his examination center in the afternoon.
Injured Raj was rushed to the hospital by the police, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
According to a statement issued by the Patna Police, "Soon after the incident, the district police formed a SIT and nabbed Chandan Kumar, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy, on Tuesday. During custodial interrogation, Kumar confessed to have committed the crime. He has also revealed the identity of other accused involved in the case".
"Prima facie it appears that the incident may have taken place because of some old enmity. However, the exact cause of the incident can only be known after completion of the investigation", said a senior officer of the Patna Police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused.
According to an NDTV report, the police said that their enmity began during a dandiya event during Dussehra last year.
The officer reportedly said, "There was a fight between two groups and the tension persisted. This led to the planning of this attack. This is a clear case under Section 302 (murder)," the senior police officer said.
Continued from the altercation during Dusshera, the police claims that they had more heated exchanges over the years and the accused's "ego was hurt".
Reportedly the campus CCTV camera was able to capture the incident and it showed that the victim was repeatedly beaten with sticks.
The police are using the footage to nab other accused in the case.
Huge Protest In Patna After Student's Murder
Certain groups of students staged protest marches in different places in the city as well as outside Patna University.
A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident, the officer added.
Meanwhile, Patna university has reportedly postponed all examinations after this incident.