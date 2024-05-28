National

Bihar: Patna College Student Beaten To Death By Masked Men, Main Accused Arrested

The arrested accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar who is a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna.

PTI
Students started to protest against the brutal murder of Patna University student Photo: PTI
info_icon

A 22-year-old student at Patna University's BN College was beaten to death by 10-15 men on Monday. The student was beaten with sticks and bricks as he was on his way to sit for an exam at the Sultanganj Law College. Following his death, Bihar Police have arrested the main suspect in the murder case on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar who is a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI, "Chandan Kumar is the prime accused in the case. His further interrogation is on".

Police asserted that Kumar who was residing in Jackson Hostel of Patna College, plotted the murder of Harsh Raj on Monday.

What Happened In Patna University

Harsh Raj (22) was beaten to death by some 'masked men' on the law college campus of Patna University on May 27.

The attack occurred as Raj was leaving his examination center in the afternoon.

Injured Raj was rushed to the hospital by the police, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The campus of Jadavpur University - null
Jadavpur University Fresher’s Death Probe Reveals Horrific Sexual Humiliation

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to a statement issued by the Patna Police, "Soon after the incident, the district police formed a SIT and nabbed Chandan Kumar, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy, on Tuesday. During custodial interrogation, Kumar confessed to have committed the crime. He has also revealed the identity of other accused involved in the case".

"Prima facie it appears that the incident may have taken place because of some old enmity. However, the exact cause of the incident can only be known after completion of the investigation", said a senior officer of the Patna Police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused.

According to an NDTV report, the police said that their enmity began during a dandiya event during Dussehra last year.

The officer reportedly said, "There was a fight between two groups and the tension persisted. This led to the planning of this attack. This is a clear case under Section 302 (murder)," the senior police officer said.

Continued from the altercation during Dusshera, the police claims that they had more heated exchanges over the years and the accused's "ego was hurt".

Reportedly the campus CCTV camera was able to capture the incident and it showed that the victim was repeatedly beaten with sticks.

The police are using the footage to nab other accused in the case.

Huge Protest In Patna After Student's Murder

info_icon

Certain groups of students staged protest marches in different places in the city as well as outside Patna University.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Patna university has reportedly postponed all examinations after this incident.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress