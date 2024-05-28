T20 World Cup 2024: Cricketer Rishabh Pant Reveals Reason Behind Not Going To Airport

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is back in the national set-up post his horrific injury in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, 2022. (More Cricket News)
However, the 26-year-old cheated death as he was suffered major knee injury. The accident left on crutches and after an extensive rehabilitation, the Delhi-born cricketer is back to playing the sport he loves.
However, post his accident, the Delhi Capitals captain revealed that he was reluctant to visit the airport after his life-threatening injury as he was apprehensive about facing people while wheelchair bound.
"The accident was a life-changing experience for me. When I got up after it, I wasn't even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me," Pant said on "Dhawan Karenge", a talk show hosted by India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
"I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain," Pant recalled.
However, Pant put all his struggles behind as he returned to action after 14 months in the recently concluded IPL, giving glimpses of his devastating best. The batter managed to score 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 matches for DC in the recently concluded IPL 2024.
What's more, Pant even earned a ticket to the West Indies and USA as he was named in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Seeing him in the national set-up, his DC coach Ricky Ponting has backed Pant to have a huge impact the marquee tournament.
“I was asked when I was over there what I thought about him,” the Aussie legend was quoted on the ICC website.
“He'd been picked in the Indian squad, and I basically said he'd be one of the first players picked, and sure enough he was.
“So, great to see him back out there playing again. I've enjoyed every moment of working with him. Obviously, he's been the captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I've been the coach there.
“But it's been a remarkable comeback, and hopefully he has a huge impact on this World Cup.”