Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Cricketer Rishabh Pant Reveals Reason Behind Not Going To Airport

Pant had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, 2022

BCCI
Rishabh Pant will be donning the national colours once again. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is back in the national set-up post his horrific injury in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, 2022. (More Cricket News)

However, the 26-year-old cheated death as he was suffered major knee injury. The accident left on crutches and after an extensive rehabilitation, the Delhi-born cricketer is back to playing the sport he loves.

However, post his accident, the Delhi Capitals captain revealed that he was reluctant to visit the airport after his life-threatening injury as he was apprehensive about facing people while wheelchair bound.

Rishabh Pant is back in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. - null
Rishabh Pant Selected For T20 World Cup After Recovery: A Look At India's 15-Man Squad

BY Stats Perform

"The accident was a life-changing experience for me. When I got up after it, I wasn't even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me," Pant said on "Dhawan Karenge", a talk show hosted by India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

"I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain," Pant recalled.

However, Pant put all his struggles behind as he returned to action after 14 months in the recently concluded IPL, giving glimpses of his devastating best. The batter managed to score 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 matches for DC in the recently concluded IPL 2024.

What's more, Pant even earned a ticket to the West Indies and USA as he was named in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Seeing him in the national set-up, his DC coach Ricky Ponting has backed Pant to have a huge impact the marquee tournament.

“I was asked when I was over there what I thought about him,” the Aussie legend was quoted on the ICC website.

“He'd been picked in the Indian squad, and I basically said he'd be one of the first players picked, and sure enough he was.

“So, great to see him back out there playing again. I've enjoyed every moment of working with him. Obviously, he's been the captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I've been the coach there.

“But it's been a remarkable comeback, and hopefully he has a huge impact on this World Cup.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress