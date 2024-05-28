All Eyes On Rafah: Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike

The United Nations Security Council has called for an emergency meet following Israel's attack at a refugee camp in Rafah. This emergency meeting has been called at the request of Algeria after 45 Palestinian civilians were killed in the Israeli attack on Sunday.

As per the latest reports, Israeli tanks have also reached the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday. As reported by Reuters, tanks were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, which is considered a landmark of central Rafah.

Israel' assault on Rafah comes despite an order from the International Court of Justice to halt all military operations in the city and strip overall. The Word Court's decision came after Egypt joined hands with South Africa in the genocide case and raised its concerns regarding the increase of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.