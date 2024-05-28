International

All Eyes On Rafah: Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting to discuss Israel's intensifying attacks in Rafah. Meanwhile, Israel continues to fume over the formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Ireland, Spain and Norway.

AP/X/Reuters
Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike Photo: AP/X/Reuters
info_icon

Following Israel's "tragic mistake" at a refugee camp in Rafah, the United Nations Security Council has called for an emergency meeting to discuss Israel's intensifying attacks on the southern Gaza city. Meanwhile, Israel continues to fume over the formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Ireland, Spain and Norway.

With the official recognition of a Palestinian state, these three European countries join over 140 of 193 member-states of the United Nations that recognise Palestine.

All Eyes On Rafah As Attacks Intensify; UNSC Calls For Emergency Meet | Latest On Israel-Hamas War

  • Spain has formally announced the recognition of the state of Palestine. In his address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Madrid now recognises Palestine as a state with East Jerusalem as its capital. The governments of Ireland and Norway have also completed the process of recognising Palestine as a state.

Spain, Norway and Ireland Confirm Recognition Of Palestine - AP
Spain, Norway And Ireland Formally Recognise Palestine With East Jerusalem As Capital | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

  • On the other hand, Denmark's parliament turned down a bill which would recognise Palestine as a state after Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that Palestine does not meet the requirments of an independent state.

  • As Israel's continue its attacks in Rafah, the death toll across the Gaza Strip have reached 36,000. The death toll in the war-torn strip surged after Israel conducted a strike at a refugee camp in the southern Gaza city, killing 45 Palestinians, of which more than half of them children, women and the elderly.

  • Israel expressed its regrets over the "tragic accident" in Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted the "tragic mistake" made by Israeli forces in an official statement on Monday night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | - AP
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Acknowledges ‘Tragic Mistake’ After Rafah Camp Strike

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • The United Nations Security Council has called for an emergency meet following Israel's attack at a refugee camp in Rafah. This emergency meeting has been called at the request of Algeria after 45 Palestinian civilians were killed in the Israeli attack on Sunday.

  • As per the latest reports, Israeli tanks have also reached the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday. As reported by Reuters, tanks were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, which is considered a landmark of central Rafah.

  • Israel' assault on Rafah comes despite an order from the International Court of Justice to halt all military operations in the city and strip overall. The Word Court's decision came after Egypt joined hands with South Africa in the genocide case and raised its concerns regarding the increase of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.

  • As the war rages on, Canada has announced a five-fold increase in visas issued to Palestinians in Gaza seeking to join their family members. Immigration minister Marc Miller stated that Ottawa has decided to raise the number of visas issued by 5,000. Ottawa further added that Gaza residents who wish to join their families in Canada must obtain approval from Israeli authorities to leave the territory and then undergo biometric screening in Egypt.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack on southern Israel - killing around 1,140 Israelis and taking over 250 hostage.

In response to Hamas' attack, Israel launched intense air, sea and land operations in the Gaza Strip with the aim of destroying Hamas. However, Israel's aggression and bombardment has resulted in the death of 36,000 Palestinian civilians.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress