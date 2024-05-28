International

Spain, Norway And Ireland Formally Recognise Palestine With East Jerusalem As Capital | What We Know

Spain, Ireland and Norway have now officially announced the recognition of Palestine as a state. With this decision, the three European countries have sought for a peace in the future where Israel and Palestine coexist as independent states.

Spain, Norway and Ireland Confirm Recognition Of Palestine
Spain, Ireland and Norway have officially completed the recognition of Palestine as a state. The announcement form all three governments was made today (May 28). With the recognition of Palestine as an independent state, the three European countries are now working towards a two-state solution for peace in the future.

As per Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the recognition of Palestine involves one aim - to achieve peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. The PM added that the recognition of Palestine is not only a matter of historical justice but also necessary for peace in the region.

Spain Formally Recognises Palestine

PM Sanchez also stated the importance of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and hence, deemed the recognition was imperative to see a peaceful future where the State of Palestine and State of Israel coexist peacefully.

"The State of Palestine must be viable with the West Bank and Gaza Strip connected by a corridor and with East Jerusalem as its capital and must be unified under the legitimate government of the Palestine National Authority," stated Sanchez.

Norway-Palestine Relations Hit New Milestone

Following the footsteps of Spain, Norway too has completed the formal recognition of Palestine as a state. As per a statement issued by the Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, with the official recognition of the state, the ties between the two countries have hit a new milestone.

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state. Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," stated Foreign Minister Eide.

Ireland To Establish Diplomatic Relations Between Dublin and Ramallah

As per an official statement issued by the Irish government, Ireland recognises Palestine as a sovereign, independent state and will work towards establishing diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

"“This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive. It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security," stated Irish PM Simon Harris.

The Taoiseach further urged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to "listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza".

The Irish government further stated that with the recognition of Palestine, it also recognises Israel's right to exist.

"Our expectation is that the establishment of a Palestinian state will only serve to solidify Israel’s existence by allowing it to grow in peace and harmony with its neighbours," stated Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan.

Israel Fumes Over Recognition of Palestine

Following Spain's recognition of Palestine, the Israeli Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to Madrid on Monday, which declared the Spanish consulate as persona non grate and prohibited them from "conducting consular activities or providing consular services to residents of the Palestinian Authority."

"We will not remain silent in the face of a government that rewards terror and whose leaders Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz chant the antisemitic slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free"," stated Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz.

The foreign minister further accused Spanish PM Sanchez of being "complicit in inciting the Jewish genocide and war crimes."

