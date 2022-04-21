Top LeT Militant Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Encounter In J&K’s Baramulla

Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, the police said.

Top LeT #terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in #Baramulla #encounter. He was involved in several #killings of civilians & SFs personnel including recent killing of JKP’s SPO & his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in #Budgam district. A big success for us: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 21, 2022

Earlier, three soldiers were injured in the encounter that started during the early hours of Thursday.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Exact location of #encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, 03 soldiers recieved minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/312PgQYIJu — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 20, 2022

"In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.(With PTI inputs)

