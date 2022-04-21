Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Top LeT Militant Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Encounter In J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter between security forces and militants is going on in north Kashmir’s Baramulla village—Malwah.

Top LeT Militant Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Encounter In J&K’s Baramulla
Three soldiers have been injured in ongoing encounter in J&K's Baramulla.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 11:15 am

Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, the police said.

Earlier, three soldiers were injured in the encounter that started during the early hours of Thursday.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

Related stories

Three Militants Including LeT Commander Killed In Kashmir Encounter

NC MPs Demand Bodies Of 3 Youngsters Killed In Kashmir Encounter

Four Militants Killed In Kashmir Encounters; Shelling Along LoC Continues

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Encounters Security Forces Soldiers Injured Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Militants Baramulla North Kashmir CASO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 