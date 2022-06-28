Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ONGC Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near A Rig In Arabian Sea: 4 Persons Rescued So Far

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far.

ONGC Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near A Rig In Arabian Sea: 4 Persons Rescued So Far
ONGC Helicopter makes emergency landing (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 1:27 pm

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far:

(This is a developing story)

Tags

National ONGC Helicopter Emergency Landing Arabian Sea People Rescued Helicopter Incident Arabian Sea India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In