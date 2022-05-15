One Person One Post, One Family One Ticket: Congress Announces Reforms After 'Chintan Shivir'

The Congress party announced a number of organisational reforms after its "Chintan Shivir" held in Rajasthan's Udaipur, such as a wider representation to people below 50 years of age, one person-one post, and one family-one ticket — though with some riders.

These announcements come after the party's three-day brainstorming conclave to prepare for the next round of assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party decided to have the conclave after its drubbing in five state assembly elections earlier this year.

The Congress party also decided to set up three new departments — public insight, election management, and national training.

The party announced enforcing the "one family, one ticket" rule with exception to be made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

It also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.

The party has also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation.

The Congress president will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on political challenges, the party announced.

In her concluding address, Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms. She said the Congress will launch a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 2.

The party will also launch the second phase of its "Jan Jagran Yatra" at the district level from June 15, said Gandhi.

Besides these steps, sources told PTI that the Congress party also approved 50 per cent representation to SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities at all levels of the organisation as part of its social engineering efforts to win the confidence of the weaker and oppressed sections of society.

The resolution adopted also includes the demand for legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price for farmers and making unemployment a major issue in the upcoming elections, as per a PTI report.

(With PTI inputs)