On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals

After the submission of a draft of the key points from the agitating doctors' meeting with the West Bengal government Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the West Bengal government on Thursday issued a list of directives on the safety, security and efficient functioning of healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.
What did the directive say?
In a two-page communication from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to Principal Secretary (health) NS Nigam, the directions mentioned the need for "adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, drinking water facilities in the healthcare facilities."
Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible, it mentioned in one of the 10 directives issued.
It also stated that the state has appointed former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals.
Doctors sent key points of meeting with Chief Secretary
Over an e-mail on Thursday, the agitating doctors sent the details of the points that were discussed and agreed upon by the two sides during the meeting with the government on Wednesday based on which the government issued the directives.
The talks between junior doctors and officials of the state government on Wednesday night failed to resolve the impasse between the two sides. Doctors alleged that the state refused to provide written minutes of the meeting and announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on safety and security concerns of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.
"While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude," Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said after coming out of the meeting.
Mamata listens to doctors
After an unprecedented outrage for well over a month over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently sat with the agitating students who came with five demands.
During the meeting, Mamata announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal would be removed from his post, which indeed was one of the most important demands put forward by the junior medics. On the very next day Manoj Verma replaced him as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner.
Besides Goyal, the chief minister also announced the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) besides the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) against whom the victim’s family has levelled bribery allegations.