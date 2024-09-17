Blogs

How RG Kar Case Is Shaping Kolkata’s Durga Puja: Protests For Women’s Safety In India

Women's safety and justice or religious beliefs and praising the almighty goddess? The population of Kolkata struggles with this radical question of what may we give for a bigger change to occur.

Protests For Women’s Safety In India
Kolkata and Durga puja are inseparable, for it contains the cultural pride of the state for many years. Each year in the approaching months of Durga Puja, the streets of Kolkata witness swarms of shoppers filling the streets. However, this year the view of these marketplaces has seen a drastic shift as the paradox between Durga Puja celebrations and the pressing issue of women’s safety in Kolkata comes under scrutiny. 

Amidst the constant struggle of the protesters to get the victim of RG Kar’s brutal rape and murder case justice, the position of each household is being questioned in the light of Durga puja celebrations.

A Haunting Reminder

Parallel to these protests many Durga Puja committees across West Bengal have declined the state government's Rs 85,000 honorarium for Durga puja to protest against the government’s inability to work on women’s safety within the state, with attention to the RG Kar case. This act of defiance is a statement against the ongoing culture of violence against women. Currently, the situation of women's safety in Kolkata is turning into an ironic scene by contradicting the very essence of worshipping a goddess who symbolizes the divine feminine. 

Nationwide, Durga Puja generates a business of more than Rs 70,000 crore each year with Kolkata contributing around 20% to this figure. Regardless of the protests turning loose to the street vendors, everyone is with the protest and supports the cause. While generally the idols and decorations of Durga puja get stocked out in the market with a mass of people splurging the renowned local markets like New Market, Gariahat, and Hatibagan, this time these vendors are seeing a drastic change in the Durga puja shopping scenario. 

Women's Safety in India in Question

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report, the crime rates in Kolkata witnessed a decline in terms of cognizable offenses, enough to secure the state’s position as the safest city in India.  Despite the overall dip in the crime rates, the number of reported crimes against women rose from 1,783 in 2021 to 1,890 in 2022. raising concerns about the persistent threats women face even in cities deemed secure.

Furthermore, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports of the year 2022 indicate that the number of reported crimes against women in India was 4,45,256, equating to 51 reported cases every hour. These figures highlight a grave situation, yet they only scratch the surface, as many more cases remain hidden due to the deep-rooted social stigma and shame that discourage victims from coming forward.

The Economic Impact: Vendors and Businesses Suffer

The disengagement in Durga Puja festivities extends beyond a simple spiritual and cultural event due to its major implications on the whole country’s economy. Nationwide, the festival generates more than Rs. 70000 crores annually with Kolkata single-handedly contributing around 20% to this figure. 

Many of the local markets including New Market, Gariahat, and Hatibagan are heavily crowded in the days preceding this festival and people are seen buying many idols, decorative items, clothing, and gifts. However, the current protest has considerably impacted the shopping of Durga Puja this year. Traditional vendors who expected to make their high sales during the festive season have recorded new lows. 

A vendor from Gariahat expressed this sentiment: “Yes, we are losing business, but what is business if our mothers, sisters, and daughters are not safe? This is a time for reflection, and we believe the city is not in the mood for Durga puja celebrations”

The Struggle of Tradition and Change

The fact that Durga Puja is one of the oldest and most popular festivals of Bengal places it right at the center of this fight. On the other hand, there is the devotion to the goddess Durga who symbolizes strength, protection as well as justice. On the other hand, we have the reality of the world we live in, where women are still subjected to violence, harassment, and injustices daily.

Indeed, as the city struggles with these paradoxes, people are demanding a more profound cultural transformation. The need of the time is change, safety, and justice for women, without which there is no real meaning to worshipping the goddess. This year’s Durga Puja may mark the beginning of a broader conversation about women’s safety and justice, and how these issues can no longer be ignored.

A New Chapter for Durga Puja?

On one path lies the continuation of age-old traditions, with Durga Puja celebrated in all its grandeur. On the other lies the possibility of change, where the city confronts its issues head-on and begins to prioritize women’s safety and justice.

As the city celebrates Durga Puja this year, the question remains: Can we truly honor the goddess while ignoring the plight of our women? The ongoing protests suggest that for many, the answer is no. The city is ready for change – and while that change may come at the cost of tradition, it is a price that many are willing to pay for a safer, more just future.

The struggle between religious devotion and social justice is not an easy one, but for the women in India, it may just be the key to a better tomorrow.

