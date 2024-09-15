'Ghosh Instructed Mondal On How To Proceed With The Case' CBI Claims In Court|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital & College Sandip Ghosh and Officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal before a Court on Sunday. CBI arrested them on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in the hospital premises.
According to PTI, the CBI claimed in the court that Ghosh and Mondal were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape and murder case.
The CBI said that both of them tried to 'downplay the incident' as well as 'shield' the heinous crime. "The police should have treated it as a suo motu case at the outset, since it’s a rape and murder incident," the CBI said in court.
Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested for delaying the registration of FIR, tampering with evidence, and misleading the investigation.
Ghosh has already been in judicial custody since September 2 and Mondal was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday.
A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court.
Meanwhile, several people gathered outside the CBI office at CGO Complex to protest against Abhijit Mondal while he was being taken for customary medical examination on Sunday morning.
The Supreme Court has taken the suo moto cognizance of the RG Kar rape-murder case and will continue hearing on Tuesday, September 17. Last week, the SC asked the CBI to file a fresh status report which it will consider in the hearing on Tuesday.
Last week, the Supreme Court required the CBI to submit a fresh status report by September 17. The court has expressed deep concern over the safety of doctors, highlighting the case as a systemic issue affecting medical professionals nationwide.
In response to the case, the Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a National Task Force (NTF) to assess and enhance the safety measures for medical professionals. The NTF is expected to consult various medical associations to develop comprehensive recommendations for improving safety and working conditions.