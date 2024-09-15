National

'Ghosh Instructed Mondal On How To Proceed With The Case' CBI Claims In Court|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points

The CBI produced ex-Prinicpal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police OC Abhijit Mondal in a court today. Meanwhile Several people demonstrated outside the CBI office against Abhijit Mondal. The SC is set to continue the suo moto hearing of rape-murder case on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital & College Sandip Ghosh and Officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal before a Court on Sunday. CBI arrested them on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in the hospital premises.

According to PTI, the CBI claimed in the court that Ghosh and Mondal were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape and murder case.

The CBI said that both of them tried to 'downplay the incident' as well as 'shield' the heinous crime. "The police should have treated it as a suo motu case at the outset, since it’s a rape and murder incident," the CBI said in court.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested for delaying the registration of FIR, tampering with evidence, and misleading the investigation. 

Ghosh has already been in judicial custody since September 2 and Mondal was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday.
A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court.

Meanwhile, several people gathered outside the CBI office at CGO Complex to protest against Abhijit Mondal while he was being taken for customary medical examination on Sunday morning.

The Supreme Court has taken the suo moto cognizance of the RG Kar rape-murder case and will continue hearing on Tuesday, September 17.  Last week, the SC asked the CBI to file a fresh status report which it will consider in the hearing on Tuesday.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Top Points

  • Sandip Ghosh & Abhijit Mondal appear before court: On Sunday, former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were presented before a court by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital. The CBI claimed in the court that Ghosh instructed Mondal on how to proceed with the case.

  • Demonstrations outside CBI office: Agitators demonstrated outside the CBI office at CGO Complex on Sunday morning when Abhijit Mondal was being taken for a customary medical examination. They were carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor.

  • Charges against Mondal: Abhijit Mondal, previously the officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station, has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the FIR. The CBI plans to seek Mondal’s remand in the Sealdah court.

  • Charges against Sandip Ghosh: Sandip Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody for corruption, has now been implicated in the rape-murder case for delaying FIR, destroying evidence, and misleading the investigation. He is expected to remain in custody as investigations continue.

  • Supreme Court to continue hearing on Sept 17: The Supreme Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the  RG Kar rape-murder case, and is set to continue hearings on Tuesday. CJI D. Y. Chandrachud will lead a three-judge bench to review the CBI’s latest status report. Last week, the Supreme Court required the CBI to submit a fresh status report by September 17. The court has expressed deep concern over the safety of doctors, highlighting the case as a systemic issue affecting medical professionals nationwide.

  • National Task Force: In response to the case, the Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a National Task Force (NTF) to assess and enhance the safety measures for medical professionals. The NTF is expected to consult various medical associations to develop comprehensive recommendations for improving safety and working conditions.

