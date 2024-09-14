'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis': Mamata Meets Doctors Protesting Over RG Kar Incident In Kolkata

What came as a surprise visit amid the intense protest by the junior doctors and thousands of others seeking justice in the recent rape and murder of an on-duty 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today made a surprise visit to the main protest site outside the Swasthya Bhawan and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.
The chief minister's surprise visit came two days after the failed attempt to meet the doctors at the state secretariat, Nabanna to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case.
Addressing the protesting doctors at the protest site, the chief minister today said, "I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as chief minister.My post is not big. People's posts are big. I haven't slept last night as you all have protested in this heavy rain. I am here to tell you that please don't do this. I am promising you that we will fulfil your demands. I want justice for the trainee doctor."
Furthermore, Banerjee also dissolved the patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals with immediate effect. "This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee added.
Commenting on the CM's surprise visit, as per PTI, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held.
Two days ago, the stand off between the agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government further intensified as they reached the State Secretariat 'Nabanna' with a delegation of 32 members but refused to enter the building and meet the CM Banerjee upon denial of their demands concerning the delagation size and live telecasting.The meeting was scheduled a day after rejecting the demands of the protesting junior doctors.
The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a fresh invite for talks to end the month-long stand-off. As per the official letter written by Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the government accepted the doctors' demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the meeting. However, several demands were rejected including the prerequisite of a live telecast of the talks. The letter also restricted the delegation's strength to not more than 15 people. Pant also mentioned that the meeting can be recorded to "maintain transparency".
"We have been waiting for over two hours to meet our doctor brothers and sister who were invited here. We wrote them a letter and they wrote us back assuring that they will come... Only after receiving their confirmation, we invited them but it's been two hours and there is no communication from them yet. We asked them to come with an open mind and talk about any issue. Solutions can only be found through dialogues", said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.
"I am still saying that I will not take any action against them for not coming and making us wait for two hours. I will forgive them because being elders, it is our responsibility to forgive our younger ones", she said.