National

'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis': Mamata Meets Doctors Protesting Over RG Kar Incident In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit came two days after the failed attempt to meet the doctors at the state secretariat Nabanna to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case. The chief minister today dissolved the patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals with immediate effect.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI
info_icon

What came as a surprise visit amid the intense protest by the junior doctors and thousands of others seeking justice in the recent rape and murder of an on-duty 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today made a surprise visit to the main protest site outside the Swasthya Bhawan and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

The chief minister's surprise visit came two days after the failed attempt to meet the doctors at the state secretariat, Nabanna to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Accused arrested in Kolkata doctor's murder case - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM

BY Outlook Web Desk

Addressing the protesting doctors at the protest site, the chief minister today said, "I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as chief minister.My post is not big. People's posts are big. I haven't slept last night as you all have protested in this heavy rain. I am here to tell you that please don't do this. I am promising you that we will fulfil your demands. I want justice for the trainee doctor."

Furthermore, Banerjee also dissolved the patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals with immediate effect. "This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee added.

Commenting on the CM's surprise visit, as per PTI, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held.

SC Hearing Of The Kolkata Doctor Case | - PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Two days ago, the stand off between the agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government further intensified as they reached the State Secretariat 'Nabanna' with a delegation of 32 members but refused to enter the building and meet the CM Banerjee upon denial of their demands concerning the delagation size and live telecasting.The meeting was scheduled a day after rejecting the demands of the protesting junior doctors.

Protest over Kolkata doctor murder case - PTI
Junior Doctors Meet Kolkata Police Commissioner After 22 Hours Of Dharna To Demand His Resignation

BY Outlook Web Desk

The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a fresh invite for talks to end the month-long stand-off. As per the official letter written by Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the government accepted the doctors' demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the meeting. However, several demands were rejected including the prerequisite of a live telecast of the talks. The letter also restricted the delegation's strength to not more than 15 people. Pant also mentioned that the meeting can be recorded to "maintain transparency".

"We have been waiting for over two hours to meet our doctor brothers and sister who were invited here. We wrote them a letter and they wrote us back assuring that they will come... Only after receiving their confirmation, we invited them but it's been two hours and there is no communication from them yet. We asked them to come with an open mind and talk about any issue. Solutions can only be found through dialogues", said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

"I am still saying that I will not take any action against them for not coming and making us wait for two hours. I will forgive them because being elders, it is our responsibility to forgive our younger ones", she said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  2. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  3. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  4. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND 2-1 PAK At Half-Time; Harmanpreet's Double Pushes India Ahead
  2. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: South Korea Take Semi-Final Ticket After 3-3 Malaysia Draw
  4. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  5. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  3. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  4. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  5. My Lovely Friend Aruna
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them