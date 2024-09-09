Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points

The Supreme Court urged striking doctors to return to work by Tuesday at 5 PM, warning that disciplinary action could be taken if they do not resume their duties. CJI Chandrachud stated, "If doctors do not come to work, the government cannot be stopped from taking disciplinary action." He added that safety provisions for doctors, including separate duty rooms and CCTV cameras, would be ensured, but the medical professionals must reciprocate by resuming their services.