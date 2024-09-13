Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM

The arrested accused in the rape and murder case involving a doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder in West Bengal's Kolkata has reportedly refused to give consent for Narco analysis test.
The Sealdah Court in Kolkata rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) prayer for accused Sanjay Roy's narco-analysis test, according to news agency ANI.
During a narco analysis test, the drug - sodium pentothal - is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.
Kolkata Rape Case | Latest Updates
Accused's Narco Test Not Happening: The CBI was planning to conduct a narco analysis test on Sanjay Roy, who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, however, a court in the city denied permission for the same after the accused refused to give consent. An officer, cited in a news agency PTI report, had said on Friday that the Narco Test was sought "primarily to cross-check whether Roy is telling the truth." The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.
CBI Probe: A CBI team on Thursday went to the RG Kar Hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation. The CBI last month took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.
Doctors Write To President, PM: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the RG Kar hospital impasse. Copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front were also sent to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. "Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us," they wrote.
CM Mamata Offers To Resign: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" and expressed regret over the junior doctors' refusal to come for talks to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case. Mamata Banerjee, who waited for nearly two hours for the agitating doctors to come for the meeting, said she also wanted the victim to get justice and apologised to the people of West Bengal for the continued deadlock.
Doctors' Meeting With CM Mamata: In a turn of events, protesting junior doctors, who reached the gates of the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, refused to hold talks with the state government unless their demand for live streaming of the meeting was met. The talks were to be held at 5 pm on Thursday in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee as demanded by the protesters, who after reaching the secretariat around 5.25 pm, stayed put at the venue gate.
Jaishankar On Kolkata Rape Case In Geneva: Speaking at an event in Geneva on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar answered a question on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and women safety issue. He said, "I don't think there can be a single person in the country who is not outraged by what happened. And you can see that on the street. The fact is, women's safety, crimes against women is an issue in our country. It may be an issue in other people's countries as well. I'm reminded in a way of something the Prime Minister said. He said it from the Red Fort. He said, all of us, we say things to our daughters when they go out late at night, we ask them things. Do you do that to your sons?... Today the safety and security of women is a very big issue."