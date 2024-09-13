Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM

Jaishankar On Kolkata Rape Case In Geneva: Speaking at an event in Geneva on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar answered a question on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and women safety issue. He said, "I don't think there can be a single person in the country who is not outraged by what happened. And you can see that on the street. The fact is, women's safety, crimes against women is an issue in our country. It may be an issue in other people's countries as well. I'm reminded in a way of something the Prime Minister said. He said it from the Red Fort. He said, all of us, we say things to our daughters when they go out late at night, we ask them things. Do you do that to your sons?... Today the safety and security of women is a very big issue."