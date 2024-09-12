National

RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For 5 PM Meet

As per the official letter written by Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the government accepted the doctors' demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the meeting. However, several demands were rejected including the prerequisite of a live telecast of the talks. The letter also restricted the delegation's strength to not more than 15 people. Pant also mentioned that the meeting can be recorded to "maintain transparency".

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for the recent rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for the recent rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after rejecting the demands of the protesting junior doctors seeking justice in the recent rape and murder of an on-duty 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government on Thursday issued a fresh invite for talks at 5 pm to end the month-long stand-off.

The meeting is scheduled to be held today in the conference hall at Nabanna. The protesting doctors are yet to respond to the state government's communication.

Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday
Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe

BY Outlook Web Desk

RG Kar protest: What did the govt say?

SC Hearing Of The Kolkata Doctor Case
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The meeting shall not be live telecast. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency. This will serve the purpose intended from your end, while also maintaining the sanctity of the proceedings, ensuring that all discussions are accurately documented," the letter by the Chief Secretary read.

Kolkata doctor rape murder protests
Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: SC Dismisses Sandip Ghosh's Plea; WB Guv Refers Anti-Rape Bill To President | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

RG Kar protest: What all did the doctors demand?

Earlier, the agitating doctors demanded a live telecast of the meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Furthermore, the doctors also demanded a larger team of 30 delegates as doctors from numerous medical colleges and hospitals were taking part in the agitation.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We want the discussion to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and be telecast live. We want at least 30 representatives as this movement is spread across various medical colleges and hospitals," a member of the junior doctors' forum said at a press conference.

Kolkata rape-murder case:
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation

BY PTI

Besides seeking justice for the deceased doctor and adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state, currently, the junior doctors and thousands of non-medical people from different parts of the state are spontaneously staging protest outside Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters seeking resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS).

Defying the Supreme Court's direction of joining duties by 5 PM on September 10, the protesting junior doctors continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on RG Kar incident
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following the High Court's directive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman alongside the allegations of countless financial irregularities that have surfaced following the doctor's death.

So far, CBI has taken into custody the prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am. The alleged kingpin of the corruption cases and the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh has also been arrested by the central probe agency.

