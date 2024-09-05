Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe

Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday Photo: PTI

Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday Photo: PTI