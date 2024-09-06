Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: SC Dismisses Sandip Ghosh's Plea; TMC Denies Claims By Victim's Family | Top Points

Enforcement Directorate officers on Friday carried out coordinated search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates. The searches are related to alleged financial irregularities at the institution.

The raids were carried out at Ghosh's residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All the four are already in CBI custody.