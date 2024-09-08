Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points

The CBI had arrested Ghosh, two vendors, and his security person for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run hospital, where the rape-murder of a young doctor has triggered nationwide protests.

CBI officials said that the two vendors were familiar to Ghosh from his time at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and later they had been awarded the contracts for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital solely due to their close association with Ghosh.