Kolkata: CP Vineet Goyal Made ADG STF, Manoj Verma Appointed As New CP Following Protesting Doctors' Demands

Manoj Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, former Kolkata Police Commissioner Veenit Goyal will now serve as the new Additional Director General of the Special Task Force (ADG STF).
This goes as per the demands of the protesting junior doctors of Kolkata who held a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening.
Banerjee accepted most of the demands including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal under whom the case of rape and murder of 31-year-old medic was initially probed and had alleged loopholes.