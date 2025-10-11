Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the gang rape of an Odia student in Durgapur, PTI reported.
He urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure swift action against the accused.
The victim, a medical student from Balasore, is receiving treatment in a Durgapur hospital.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday expressed concern over the gang rape of an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, and sought the intervention of his counterpart in the neighbouring state, Mamata Banerjee, PTI reported.
According to PTI, the incident occurred on Friday night outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district, when the second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district was out for dinner with one of her friends, her family members said. She is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.
Taking to X, Majhi said: “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law.”
Majhi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the victim. “Additionally, I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family on behalf of the Odisha government,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)