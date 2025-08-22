Two Arrested For Gangrape Of Girl In Moving Vehicle In Tripura

Survivor alleged she was raped by two companions while travelling in a car after visiting the Tripureswari temple.
Police detained the trio at Kakraban checkgate; girl disclosed assault during questioning.
Accused arrested following victim’s family’s complaint; survivor’s statement recorded in court.
A girl was gangraped on a moving vehicle by two of her companions near Udaipur railway station in Tripura's Gomati district, police claimed on Friday.
PTI reported that the two accused have been identified and arrested. The police identified them as Mithun Debnath (24) and Bower Debbarma (24) of Maharani.
"The girl, accompanied by two of her neighbours, went to the Tripureswari temple on Thursday evening. After visiting the temple, two boys took her to Udaipur railway station in a car. On the way, Mithun and Bower raped her in the moving vehicle", officer-in-charge of RK Pur women police station, Nibha Sinha, said.
According to Sinha, the three were first arrested when they were on their way back at around ten o'clock at the Kakraban checkgate in the Udaipur sector.
"On being asked, the girl claimed she was raped by two of her companions. We then brought them to the RK Pur women's police station for interrogation", she said.
Following a complaint from the victim's family on Friday, both youths were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.
"A forensic team has checked the vehicle in which the girl was raped. The survivor was produced before a local court to register her statement as part of the investigation", she said.