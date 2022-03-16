Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Assembly To Function For 5 Hours Every Day During Budget Session, No Entry For Scribes

“The House will function for five hours (10.30 am to 1.30 pm and again from 4 pm to 6 pm), while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols,” Patro told reporters.

Odisha Assembly To Function For 5 Hours Every Day During Budget Session, No Entry For Scribes
Odisha Assembly Schedule During Budget Session. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 5:38 pm

The duration of the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly starting March 25 will be five hours a day, which will be divided into two phases, Speaker S N Patro said. The decision in this regard was taken at the all-party meeting held on Tuesday. The budget session will continue till March 31.


“The House will function for five hours (10.30 am to 1.30 pm and again from 4 pm to 6 pm), while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols,” Patro told reporters.


During the meeting, Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra raised the demand for allowing journalists inside the assembly, but it was turned down to maintain social distancing among members as per guidelines.

Related stories

Holi 2022: 5 Reasons Why People Are Choosing Organic Colours To Play Holi This Year

SP Workers Booked For 'Searching' Officials' Vehicles At Counting Centre In UP's Basti

Meet Suhail Ahmed, A Delhi-Based Music Producer Who Has Earned Himself Wealth And A Name


Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the press gallery accommodates members of the assembly to adhere to social distancing norms. All ministers, MLAs and assembly staff will undergo COVID-19 tests before the start of the session, officials said.


On the first day on March 25, Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the House, and the proceeding is likely to be adjourned later as a mark of respect to former chief minister Hemananda Biswal and ex-Speaker Kishore Mohanty, who passed away recently.


Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present vote-on-account for 2022-23 fiscal in the House on March 30 and table the Appropriation Bill the next day. The full budget could not be presented this time due to the panchayat and urban polls in the state.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Odisha Government Odisha Odisha Assembly Budget Economy/Budget Budgets Budget Session Indian City Indians India Indian Economy Odisha Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

Karachi Test, Day 5: Azam Falls For 196, Pakistan (430/7) Need 76 After Lyon Strikes

Karachi Test, Day 5: Azam Falls For 196, Pakistan (430/7) Need 76 After Lyon Strikes