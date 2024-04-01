No Petrol And Diesel Vehicles In India? Here Is What Nitin Gadkari Said

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is pushing for a reduction in GST on hybrid vehicles as part of his vision to eliminate over 36 crore petrol and diesel vehicles from India's roads.
"One hundred per cent," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said when asked whether it is possible for India to get rid of petrol and diesel cars altogether. "It is difficult but not impossible. This is my vision," Gadkari said in an interview with news agency PTI.
Gadkari pointed out that India currently spends ₹16 lakh crore on fuel imports annually, money that he believes could be redirected to benefit farmers, rural areas, and create job opportunities for the youth.
The minister said he has been pitching for alternative fuels since 2004 and is confident things will change in the coming five to seven years.
"I cannot give you a date and year for this transformation to take place as it is very difficult. This is difficult but not impossible," Gadkari asserted.
Gadkari said auto companies such as Bajaj, TVS and Hero are also planning to manufacture motorcycles using flex engines and auto rickshaws using similar technology too were on the way.
"I roam around in a car that runs on hydrogen. You can see electric cars in every other household. People who used to say this was impossible, have changed their views now and started believing in what I have been saying for the last 20 years," he said.
"Tatas and Ashok Leyland have introduced trucks that run on hydrogen. There are trucks that run on LNG/CNG. There are 350 factories across the country of bio-CNG," the minister said.
"Definitely, a revolution is taking place. The fuel imports will end and this country will become self-reliant - Atmanirbhar Bharat. I strongly believe in this," Gadkari said.
(With PTI Inputs)