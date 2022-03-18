Friday, Mar 18, 2022
No New COVID-19 Case In Pondy, Active Cases Down To 11

The overall recoveries in the UT stood at 1,63,793.

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 3:54 pm

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered zero COVID-19 cases on Friday and the overall tally of cases remained unchanged at 1,65,766. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said no new case surfaced across the UT after examining 348 samples in the last 24 hours.

He said the active cases fell to 11 after three patients recovered from the disease. All 11 active cases are currently in home quarantine. The overall recoveries in the UT stood at 1,63,793.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality on Friday and the death toll remained at 1,962. The health department has tested 22,25,045 samples so far and has found 18,69,745 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively. The Director said the health department has administered 16,09,895 doses so far comprising 9,33,858 first doses, 6,62,865 second doses and 13,172 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs

