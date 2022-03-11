Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Kashmir: Army Helicopter Crashes Near LoC, Pilot Dies, Co-Pilot Critical

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in north Kashmir on Friday, resulting in the death of its pilot and critical injuries to the co-pilot.

Representative image of Indian Army helicopter File photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 5:02 pm

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the death of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said.

The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility and his condition was stated to be critical, according to officials.

The two pilots belonged to the Army Aviation Corps and were of the rank of major.

The helicopter was about to land but it "drifted away" because of weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

With PTI inputs

