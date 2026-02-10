Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Mujica's Attempt Misses Narrowly, Hosts Pile Pressure

Al Sadd players in action in Qatar Stars League. AlsaddSC/X

Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match between Tractor Sazi and Al Sadd at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Languishing in 10th place in the group standings, the hosts cannot afford anything except a victory tonight. They are outside the qualification zone, and only a win can get them back inside top eight if other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, Tractor have already confirmed their ticket to the Round of 16. A win would help them secure a higher seed, which grants them a more favourable draw. Track the live score and updates of the Asian football match with us.

10 Feb 2026, 09:52:13 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 20' | TSA 0-0 SAD| Al Sadd continues to pile pressure on Tractor with multiple attacking opportunities. First, the man among goals, Rafa Mújica's left footed shot from the centre of the box goes high and wide to the left. Later, Giovani's right footed shot from the right side of the box is misses to the right narrowly.

10 Feb 2026, 09:42:12 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 10' | TSA 0-0 SAD| Al Sadd make the first threatening move of the game. Roberto Firmino's header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akram Afif with a cross. They have more urgency and more to gain from this game.

10 Feb 2026, 09:34:24 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Kick-Off The match is underway and both teams are set for a crucial clash in the AFC Champions League elite group B. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh will have eyes on him as he has been among goals. So will Spanish Rafa Mújica of Al Sadd.

10 Feb 2026, 09:20:40 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Al Sadd Playing XI Al Sadd Starting XI: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel (Ró-Ró), Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Paulo Otávio, Agustin Soria, Claudinho, Hashim Ali, Roberto Firmino, Akram Afif, Rafa Mújica Substitutes: Saad Al Sheeb, Yousef Abdulla Baliadeh, Romain Saïss, Abdullah Al-Yazidi, Ahmed Al Hamawende, Ali Asad, Mustafa Mashaal, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydos, Tarek Al-Qadi, Yusuf Abdurisag, Giovani

10 Feb 2026, 09:19:19 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor Playing XI Tractor Sazi Starting XI: Alireza Beiranvand, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Arif Arifovich Sedlar, Milad Naderi, Danial Esmaeilifar, Tomislav Halilović, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Mehdi Torabi, Mehdi Hashemnejad, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Duje Drozdek Substitutes: Ehsan Najari, Milad Kor, Farshad Faraji, Saeid Karimazar, Sadegh Moharrami, Mahdi Shiri, Shoja Shojaei, Mohammad Mohammadi, Amir Jeddi, Kaveh Masoud, Tomislav Štrkalj, Mehdi Kazemayn

10 Feb 2026, 09:02:48 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Head-To-Head Record It will be Tractor Sazi's first-ever professional meeting with Al Sadd. The Tractor usually competes against sides from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or Uzbekistan in the West Region groups. Meanwhile, Al Sadd generally performs well against Iranian opposition, though matches are almost always tightly contested, defensive battles.

10 Feb 2026, 08:41:16 pm IST Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Tractor Sazi vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on DAZN Japan in Japan.