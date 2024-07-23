National

NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the Director of IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts to find out the correct answer to a particular question of Physics asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

NEET-UG protest students
Students protesting against NEET-UG irregularities | Photo: PTI


As the Supreme Court resumed hearing of pleas regarding this year's NEET-UG irregularities, the IIT-Delhi expert panel told the apex court that there was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. According to the experts of the panel, option four was the only correct answer to the question.
JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why - | Photo: File Pic
JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

SC Directs IIT-Delhi To Form Panel

On Monday, the top court asked the Director of IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts to find out the correct answer of a particular question of Physics asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

The top court's decision came after taking cognisance of the submissions of some aspirants who claimed that a question related to an “atom” and its characteristics had two correct answers and a set of examinees, who gave one particular answer out of the two correct ones, were awarded four marks which, according to the petitioners, had a significant impact on the final result.

NEET paper leak case hearing - Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question

BY Outlook Web Desk

“As indicated in the question as framed, of which students had to select one option as their answer. In order to resolve the issue as regards the correct answer, we are of the considered view that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT Delhi”, said the bench referring to the question.

“We request the Director of IIT Delhi to constitute a team of three experts of the subject concerned. The expert team constituted by the Director is requested to formulate the opinion on the correct option and remit the opinion to the Registrar by 12 noon tomorrow,” the bench further added.

CBI arrests 'mastermind, all-rounder' B-Tech graduate in NEET paper leak case | - File Image
NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The top court's order came at the end of the day-long hearing on a batch of petitions including those which are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper-leak and other malpractices.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the petitioners seeking re-test to show with the help of data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the examination, that there was a "systemic failure" in its conduct, and the paper leak was "widespread" and not restricted to Patna and Hazaribagh only.

CBI Investigates NEET-UG Row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken 14 into custody in connection with stealing and circulating the question paper of NEET-UG 2024. As per reports, the arrested have been identified as Pankaj Kumar from Patna Bihar and Raju Singh from Hazaribagh.

CBI also arrested the kingpin Rakesh Ranjan alias 'Rocky' in the NEET UG paper leak case. As per reports, has been arrested by officials from Nalanda. It has ben told that Rocky was produced before a court in Patna and has been remanded to CBI custody for 10 days.

The central probe agency earlier nabbed the principal and vice principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school and two others who had allegedly arranged accommodations for the NEET candidates

