The Supreme Court on Monday began hearing cases about the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam.
The counsel representing NEET-UG candidates informed the court that the National Testing Agency has admitted to a paper leak which was reportedly circulated via WhatsApp.
In court proceedings today, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra questioned the counsels about the findings from the release of NEET-UG exam results across different centers and cities.
Senior advocate Narender Hooda, representing the students' counsel, informed SC that according to Bihar police investigation statements, the exam paper was leaked on May 4, before the question papers were deposited with the respective banks.
Further the apex court observed that question paper ferried by e-rickshaw is an established fact but the little nuance is that the picture that was distributed was of the OMR sheet and not the question paper.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then read the statements of the accused.
After hearing the statements of the accused, CJI DY Chandrachud observed that they indicate students were gathered to memorise on evening of May 4 and that means leak of NEET-UG 2024 happened before May 4.
CJI also observed that the court has to see if the leak is localised and confined only to Hazaribagh and Patna or whether it is widespread and systemic.
Petitioner’s counsel in response stated that according to NTA on April 24 the despatch of papers happened and on May 3 the paper reached the bank. So between April 24 and May 3, the papers remained in the hands of private players.
Addressing the allegation of paper in Haryana, the petitioners’ counsel told Supreme Court that Hardayal School Jhajjar, principal went to both the banks (SBI and Canara Bank) and took question papers. Paper from Canara bank were distributed to the candidates. But SBI paper had to be distributed not Canara bank.
To that, CJI asked how did Jhajjar centre-in-charge go to Canara bank and get the papers at all when SBI paper had to be distributed?
Advocate Amar Nath Saini spoke on NTA submitting additional affidavit in NEET case in SC, he said, "One of the important points of the argument was that there was vested interest was there. NTA put out an affidavit to clarify that it works under the governing set up. The role of IIT Director is a member of general body. The NTA defence is that he is not having any stake of the managing committee. So the stand is with respect to stating and showing that there was no vested interest. We believe there is a vested interest."
An analysis of results released by NTA on Saturday indicated that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. Some centres, however, showed high concentration of well-performing students, it revealed.
The voluminous data of over 32 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The data was released on the direction of the Supreme Court which is hearing several petitions over the alleged irregularities as lakhs of aspirants await a final verdict on the fate of the exam.