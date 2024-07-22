Advocate Amar Nath Saini spoke on NTA submitting additional affidavit in NEET case in SC, he said, "One of the important points of the argument was that there was vested interest was there. NTA put out an affidavit to clarify that it works under the governing set up. The role of IIT Director is a member of general body. The NTA defence is that he is not having any stake of the managing committee. So the stand is with respect to stating and showing that there was no vested interest. We believe there is a vested interest."