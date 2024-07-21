NEET-UG 2024 Results Reveal High-Performing Candidates In Specific Centres | Top Points

The National Testing Agency released the results of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on Saturday, categorizing them by city and exam center. The exam has made headlines recently due to alleged issues like paper leaks.
Data analysis showed that centers where irregularities were reported didn't see high scores, but some centers had many top-performing students.
The release of this data was followed by a Supreme Court order, as the court considers various petitions regarding these issues. Many students are awaiting the court's decision on what will happen with the exam results.
NEET-UG 2024 Result Data Analysis | Top Points
The voluminous result data of over 32 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner -- such as Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Hardayal Public School, Jhajjar, Haryana; Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat -- were comparatively much below par.
The analysis of NEET-UG results revealed concentrated high scorers at specific centers
RK University's School of Engineering, Rajkot, Gujarat: Over 240 candidates scored above 600 marks, with 12 exceeding 700 marks out of 720.
In Sikar, Rajasthan:
- Mangal Chand Didwaniya Vidya Mandir: 4 students scored above 700 marks, 45 above 650 marks, and 115 above 600 marks.
- Aravali Public School: 90 students scored above 600 marks.
- Another center: 83 students scored above 600 but below 700 marks.
- Total 27,000 candidates appeared; 4,200 scored above 600 and 2,000 above 450 marks.
Nationwide, 30,204 candidates scored 650 and above, representing 1.3% of 23.22 lakh candidates; 79,500 scored above 600.
Sikar candidates stand to claim 2,037 seats in government medical colleges.
Other notable centers:
Rohtak's Model School: 45 candidates scored above 600 marks.
Lucknow's SDSN Mahavidyalaya: More than 45 scored above 600 marks.
Jhajjar's Hardayal Public School: No candidate scored above 682 marks; initially, 6 candidates scored full marks.
Patna's AN College: 29 students scored above 650; Holy Mission Secondary School: 21 scored 650+, 2 scored 700 marks.
Oasis School, Hazaribagh: Only 13 candidates scored above 600 marks; principal arrested in relation to exam anomalies.
Godhra center: None scored 700+, 7 scored above 650 marks out of 1,836 candidates.
(With PTI inputs)