NEET-UG 2024 Results Reveal High-Performing Candidates In Specific Centres | Top Points

NEET-UG 2024 Result Data Analysis | Top Points

The voluminous result data of over 32 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner -- such as Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Hardayal Public School, Jhajjar, Haryana; Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat -- were comparatively much below par.