National

No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny

The Hardayal Public School centre was under scrutiny after six students achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 on May 5.

NEET Protests
NEET 2024: CBI Registers FIR Photo: PTI
info_icon

No candidate at the controversial Haryana centre scored above 682 in the revised NEET-UG results. The centre was under scrutiny after six students achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 on May 5. 

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded. 

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2024 NEET-UG, including paper leak.

Congress workers protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination in New Delhi on June 9, 2024 - Getty Images
Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

NEET-UG Controversy

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

Sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list. This raised suspicions about irregularities.It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh. 

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

NTA Announces Centre And City-Wise Results Of NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the centre and city-wise results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

The court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

The top court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Nahida Akter Removes Vishmi Gunaratne After Fifty
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
  3. The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  5. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  2. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  3. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
  5. Eddie Howe Relays 'Unwavering Commitment' To Newcastle Amid England Job Links
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  2. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  3. No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny
  4. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
  5. Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  2. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  3. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  4. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
  5. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate