National

NEET-UG SC Hearing: Re-Examination Has To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court bench began hearing the pleas, saying that they have given priority to NEET because of the "social ramifications".

SC bench hears pleas in NEET UG controversy |
SC bench hears pleas in NEET UG controversy | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the re-test needs to be on a concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were hearing the pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance test, saying that they have given priority to NEET because of the "social ramifications".

The court adjourned the cases listed ahead of the NEET-related pleas and said, "We will open the case today. Lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide."

Notably, the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5. The results for the exam, which was taken by around 24 lakh students, were announced on June 4.

NEET ROW SC HEARING | TOP POINTS

  • Re-Test On Concrete Footing: The petitioners, seeking cancellation, re-examination and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities, were asked by the apex court to show that the paper leak was "so systemic" and affected the entire examination that it warrants the exam's cancellation. "Re-examination has to be on a concrete footing that the entire exam is affected," the CJI said.

  • Investigation Will Be Affected: The top court, while hearing the pleas regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024, took note that the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the matter. "If what the CBI has told us is revealed, it will affect the investigation and people will become wise."

  • Questions Over IIT Madras Report: Senior Advocate Narender Hooda raised concerns over the IIT Madras' analytics report which was based on the performance of 23 lakhs, saying that it is not "reliable". He told the SC that the analysis should have been done on the basis of 1 lakh eight thousand candidates who would get admission.

  • Increase In Syllabus, No Full Disclosure: Senior Advocate Narender Hooda told the apex court that the NTA and the government are giving two reasons for the inflation in marks, one that there was reduction in syllabus and the other was increase in candidature. "The reply is not giving full disclosure," Live Law quoted Hooda as saying. He further noted that there is both increase and decrease in the syllabus, adding that "they are not talking about the increase in syllabus".

  • Inflation In Marks & Leak Admitted: Showing data from the IIT Madras report to the Supreme Court, Sr Adv Hooda said that the "inflation of marks is admitted, leak is admitted". He noted that the curve in the data graph is "no indication that there is no abnormality". "Because, the data is too large, which cannot be caught. Granular variations can't be seen with this large data of 23 lakh candidates," he added.

  • SC Has Upheld Re-Examination: As a discussion over NTA affidavit annexing the details of top 100 ranks took place, senior advocate Hooda questioned as to why IIT Madras report has not captured that there were nine people from Jaipur who were in the top 100. Hooda said that the NTA has "not come clean" that the entire country had been given paper from SBI but Hardayal school paper was from Canara Bank.

  • "The principal says that the instruction was that let the students do Canara bank paper. They gave grace marks to everyone in the school. Because of that extra marks, 6 people got 720/720, two people from the same centre got 718," Hooda said. "To hush-up the matter, they have a re-exam," he added. The CJI responded saying that the issue had attained finality, adding that "this court has upheld the re-examination".

  • System To Catch Changes In Centres: The top court raised questions over students changing their centre, to which the NTA said that as of now, the system does not catch these changes. "In the name of corrections, they change centres. During that process, only the possibility of changing happens. We will never know it. As of now system doesn't catch that," the counsel for NTA said.

  • IIT Madras Report 'A Lie': Amid discussions over the change of centres and cities, the NTA informed the top court that only cities. It said that centre allotment takes place only two days before the exam. Interrupting the growing questions in this regard, senior lawyer Mathews Nedumpara said that the discussion was going off, adding that the only issue is whether re-test is needed. "No, this is the very heart of the issue." the CJI said. Additionally, Nedumpara termed the IIT Madras report to be "a lie". CJI Chandrachud objected to his remark and said, "Don't just use adjectives against a premier institute. Give us core facts."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  2. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan
  4. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda
  2. 'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report
  3. Supreme Court Attains Full Strength As 2 Judges Take Oath
  4. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  5. Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Goa-Karnataka Route; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview, Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra
  2. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
  3. Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside
  4. Jasmin Bhasin Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Her 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla: I Survived The Show Because Of Him
  5. Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Let Go Of His 'Deadpool' Salary To Get The Writers Back On Set
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  2. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  3. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  4. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  5. US Cop Who Laughed After Indian Student's Death Fired
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview, Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op