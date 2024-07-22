Education

JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why

In a written response to the question asked by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated that NTA has postponed a total of 16 exams since 2018 for a variety of different reasons.

nta exams postponed education ministry
JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why | Photo: File Pic
info_icon

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET 2024 exams, the Education Ministry has revealed that the NTA has postponed a total of 16 exams since 2018.

In a written response to the question asked by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated that NTA has postponed a total of 16 exams since 2018 for a variety of different reasons.

NEET paper leak case hearing - Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question

BY Outlook Web Desk

List Of Exams Postponed By NTA And Why

As per the response shared by the Minister of State for Education, the National Testing Agency has postponed exams such as the JEE Main exam, NEET UG exam, CSIR NET exam, UGC NET exam and more. The reasons for the postponement of the national level exams ranged from COVID-19 pandemic to technical difficulties. Here is a look at the exams postponed by NTA and why -

  1. JEE Main (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  2. NEET - UG (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  3. JEE Main (2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  4. NEET UG (2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  5. CSIR UGC-NET (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  6. UGC-NET (December, 2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  7. UGC-NET (May, 2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic

  8. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (2020) - COVID-19 Pandemic

  9. Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 For UG, PG and MPhil - COVID-19 Pandemic

  10. CMAT 2021 – Due to revision of exam pattern by the All India Council of Technical Education

  11. All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021– COVID-19 Pandemic

  12. JIPMAT 2021 – COVID-19 Pandemic

  13. IGNOU PhD Entrance 2022 – Administrative reasons.

  14. Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2023 – As per consultation with regional centres

  15. National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 - Technical issues

  16. CSIR-NET 2024 – Logistic issues.

Representational Image | - PTI
NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities

BY Outlook Web Desk

NTA was formed in 2017 to conduct national-level entrance examinations and other qualification exams for students across India. As per the response shared in the Lok Sabha, since 2018, NTA has conducted over 240 exams for over 5.4 crore students.

"Since most of the examinations conducted by NTA are held in multiple-subjects, multiple-shifts and span over a number of days, there have been instances due to unforeseen circumstances like COVID-19 pandemic, logistical and technical issues, administrative issues, legal orders etc, when examination dates initially notified in respect of specific subjects or shifts could not be adhered to," the Minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Live Scores: Murshida Khatun, Ishma Tanjim Rebuild Innings; BAN-W - 61/1 (10 Overs)
  2. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  3. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
Football News
  1. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
  2. Man Utd Transfer News: Ten Hag Wants To Keep McTominay Despite Old Trafford Exit Links
  3. When Will International Stars Return For Club Football - Start Dates For Big Leagues Including PL, La Liga
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  2. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  3. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  4. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  5. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why
  2. Looking For Faith: Inside Punjab's Growing Mega Churches
  3. India News LIVE: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Denies Arrest Claim; Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes SC Stay On Kanwar Yatra Order
  4. Sailor Missing After INS Brahmaputra Catches Fire In Mumbai; Ship Resting On Side
  5. Farmers' Unions Call For Nationwide Protest On August 1, Tractor March On August 15
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  2. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  3. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  4. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
  5. Why Gen Z Thinks The Thumbs Up Emoji Is More Offensive Than You Think
World News
  1. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  2. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  3. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  4. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
  5. Uganda Protests: Ahead Of Anti-Corruption March, President Museveni Says Protestors 'Playing With Fire'
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; ICC Confirms Expansion Of Women's T20 World Cup To 16 Teams In 2030
  5. India News LIVE: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Denies Arrest Claim; Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes SC Stay On Kanwar Yatra Order
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today