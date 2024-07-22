JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why

List Of Exams Postponed By NTA And Why

As per the response shared by the Minister of State for Education, the National Testing Agency has postponed exams such as the JEE Main exam, NEET UG exam, CSIR NET exam, UGC NET exam and more. The reasons for the postponement of the national level exams ranged from COVID-19 pandemic to technical difficulties. Here is a look at the exams postponed by NTA and why -