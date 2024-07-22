JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET 2024 exams, the Education Ministry has revealed that the NTA has postponed a total of 16 exams since 2018.
In a written response to the question asked by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar stated that NTA has postponed a total of 16 exams since 2018 for a variety of different reasons.
List Of Exams Postponed By NTA And Why
As per the response shared by the Minister of State for Education, the National Testing Agency has postponed exams such as the JEE Main exam, NEET UG exam, CSIR NET exam, UGC NET exam and more. The reasons for the postponement of the national level exams ranged from COVID-19 pandemic to technical difficulties. Here is a look at the exams postponed by NTA and why -
JEE Main (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic
NEET - UG (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic
JEE Main (2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic
NEET UG (2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic
CSIR UGC-NET (2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic
UGC-NET (December, 2020) – COVID-19 Pandemic
UGC-NET (May, 2021) – COVID-19 Pandemic
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (2020) - COVID-19 Pandemic
Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 For UG, PG and MPhil - COVID-19 Pandemic
CMAT 2021 – Due to revision of exam pattern by the All India Council of Technical Education
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021– COVID-19 Pandemic
JIPMAT 2021 – COVID-19 Pandemic
IGNOU PhD Entrance 2022 – Administrative reasons.
Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2023 – As per consultation with regional centres
National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 - Technical issues
CSIR-NET 2024 – Logistic issues.
NTA was formed in 2017 to conduct national-level entrance examinations and other qualification exams for students across India. As per the response shared in the Lok Sabha, since 2018, NTA has conducted over 240 exams for over 5.4 crore students.
"Since most of the examinations conducted by NTA are held in multiple-subjects, multiple-shifts and span over a number of days, there have been instances due to unforeseen circumstances like COVID-19 pandemic, logistical and technical issues, administrative issues, legal orders etc, when examination dates initially notified in respect of specific subjects or shifts could not be adhered to," the Minister said.
(With inputs from PTI)