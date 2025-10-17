MP Weather Today: Pleasant Conditions with Rain Alert for Southern Districts

Madhya Pradesh weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain in select areas, and pleasant temperatures in Bhopal and Indore. Monsoon has withdrawn, but easterly winds keep winter at bay.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
MP Weather Today: Pleasant Conditions with Rain Alert for Southern Districts
  • Southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 16

  • Light rain likely in Malwa-Nimar, Mahakaushal, and Narmadapuram regions today

  • Bhopal records 24°C morning temperature; Indore at 23°C

  • Temperatures ranging from 23°C to 30°C across major cities

Current Weather Conditions Across MP

The weather in Madhya Pradesh today features pleasant conditions with cloudy skies and a chance of light rain in select districts. Bhopal weather today shows a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum reaching 29°C, with 71% humidity and gentle winds blowing at 3.51 km/h from the southeast. Meanwhile, the Indore weather forecast today indicates temperatures between 23°C and 30°C under partly cloudy skies, with moderate humidity at 66% and light winds.​

The IMD weather alert for Madhya Pradesh confirms that the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from the state on October 16, 2025. However, eastern winds originating from the Bay of Bengal continue to influence the region, maintaining pleasant weather and postponing the onset of true winter conditions by a few more days.​

MP Rain Alert and Regional Forecast

Light to moderate MP rains are expected today across the southern districts, including Malwa-Nimar, Mahakaushal, and Narmadapuram regions. On Thursday, Chhindwara recorded over half an inch of rainfall, while other districts experienced scattered drizzles. The Madhya Pradesh rain alert suggests isolated showers may continue until October 21, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the state.​

Major cities across MP weather update show stable conditions with minimal precipitation. Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain are experiencing clear to partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures hovering between 29°C and 31°C. Night temperatures have dropped in several districts, with Khargone recording the coldest at approximately 19°C on Thursday.​

La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected

Madhya Pradesh: Weekly Weather Forecast

The MP weather forecast for the upcoming week indicates consistent temperatures with occasional cloud cover. Bhopal is expected to see highs of 29-30°C through October 23, with partly cloudy to sunny conditions. Indore will maintain steady temperatures around 30°C with minimal rainfall expected after Saturday.​

According to meteorological data, the real onset of colder weather is anticipated from October 24 onwards, when northerly winds will bring a significant drop in night temperatures. Until then, residents can enjoy comfortable weather with occasional light showers providing relief from daytime warmth. The seven-day outlook suggests dry conditions returning across most of the MP weather update regions by the weekend, marking a transition toward the winter season.

