Monsoon Mayhem Disrupts Himachal Pradesh: Weather Alert and 50-Km Traffic Jam

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy monsoon activity, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a series of weather alerts for the region. Governors and district administrations have been on standby as roads become impassable and rivers swell, severely affecting travel on the Chandigarh–Kullu Highway.
Himachal Weather Forecast and Alerts
Under the influence of a western disturbance and monsoon trough, the IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state between August 25 and 31, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations on August 25 and 26.
Red alerts are active for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 25 and 26.
Orange alerts cover Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu during the same period.
Yellow warnings extend to Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Solan through August 29.
Today’s Himachal weather is expected to remain challenging, with intermittent thunderstorms and lightning in mid-hill regions, keeping Himachal weather today unpredictable.
Traffic Jam on Chandigarh–Kullu Highway
A catastrophic traffic jam on the Chandigarh–Kullu Highway has left vehicles stranded for over 48 hours. According to NDTV, hundreds of trucks carrying fruits and vegetables to Delhi-NCR remain stuck along a 50-km stretch between Mandi and Kullu after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and washed away highway sections.
Truckers report losses of up to ₹4–4.5 lakh per load as perishable produce spoils in transit. “We’re watching our earnings rot before our eyes,” lamented one driver whose apples consignment alone was valued at over ₹50 crore.
Impact on Chandigarh–Manali Highway
Similarly, the Chandigarh–Manali Highway has been intermittently closed due to landslides, further isolating hill towns. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed machinery crews to clear debris, but continuous Himachal weather alerts and rising river levels hinder progress.
Safety Measures and Advice
Local authorities advise motorists to avoid non-essential travel on both highways until roads are fully restored. Residents in low-lying areas near the Beas and Sutlej rivers have been asked to remain vigilant for sudden water surges. The state disaster management cell has activated helplines and deployed rescue teams in flood-prone districts.
Travelers planning visits to Manali or Kullu should closely monitor the Himachal weather forecast and follow real-time updates from the IMD to stay safe. Continuous rain may prolong roadblocks, so carrying extra food, water, and medical kits is highly recommended.