Monsoon Mayhem Disrupts Himachal Pradesh: Weather Alert and 50-Km Traffic Jam

Heavy Himachal rains have triggered a catastrophic traffic jam on the Chandigarh–Kullu Highway, leaving vehicles stranded for over 48 hours. Landslides have intermittently shut the Chandigarh–Manali Highway, isolating hill towns amid ongoing severe weather conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh
| Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
info_icon

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy monsoon activity, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a series of weather alerts for the region. Governors and district administrations have been on standby as roads become impassable and rivers swell, severely affecting travel on the Chandigarh–Kullu Highway.

Himachal Weather Forecast and Alerts

Under the influence of a western disturbance and monsoon trough, the IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state between August 25 and 31, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations on August 25 and 26.

  • Red alerts are active for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 25 and 26.

  • Orange alerts cover Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu during the same period.

  • Yellow warnings extend to Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Solan through August 29.

Today’s Himachal weather is expected to remain challenging, with intermittent thunderstorms and lightning in mid-hill regions, keeping Himachal weather today unpredictable.

null - null
Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Emergency Measures Activated

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Traffic Jam on Chandigarh–Kullu Highway

A catastrophic traffic jam on the Chandigarh–Kullu Highway has left vehicles stranded for over 48 hours. According to NDTV, hundreds of trucks carrying fruits and vegetables to Delhi-NCR remain stuck along a 50-km stretch between Mandi and Kullu after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and washed away highway sections.

Truckers report losses of up to ₹4–4.5 lakh per load as perishable produce spoils in transit. “We’re watching our earnings rot before our eyes,” lamented one driver whose apples consignment alone was valued at over ₹50 crore.

Impact on Chandigarh–Manali Highway

Similarly, the Chandigarh–Manali Highway has been intermittently closed due to landslides, further isolating hill towns. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed machinery crews to clear debris, but continuous Himachal weather alerts and rising river levels hinder progress.

Related Content
Related Content

Safety Measures and Advice

Local authorities advise motorists to avoid non-essential travel on both highways until roads are fully restored. Residents in low-lying areas near the Beas and Sutlej rivers have been asked to remain vigilant for sudden water surges. The state disaster management cell has activated helplines and deployed rescue teams in flood-prone districts.

Travelers planning visits to Manali or Kullu should closely monitor the Himachal weather forecast and follow real-time updates from the IMD to stay safe. Continuous rain may prolong roadblocks, so carrying extra food, water, and medical kits is highly recommended.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  4. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  3. SFI And AISA Declare Alliance For DUSU Polls

  4. Builder Arrested After Atleast 5 Dead And 9 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue After Building Collapsed In Virar

  5. How Dowry Claims Lives: What Remains After Nikki Bhati’s Death? 

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Britain Presses India On Christian Michel Case As Family Appeals For His Return

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms