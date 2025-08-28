Monsoon Mayhem Disrupts Himachal Pradesh: Weather Alert and 50-Km Traffic Jam

Himachal Weather Forecast and Alerts

Under the influence of a western disturbance and monsoon trough, the IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state between August 25 and 31, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations on August 25 and 26.

Red alerts are active for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 25 and 26.

Orange alerts cover Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu during the same period.

Yellow warnings extend to Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Solan through August 29.

Today’s Himachal weather is expected to remain challenging, with intermittent thunderstorms and lightning in mid-hill regions, keeping Himachal weather today unpredictable.