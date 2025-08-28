Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Emergency Measures Activated

Delhi is on high alert as the Yamuna River crosses the danger mark at 205.39 metres, surpassing the critical level of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Emergency Measures Activated
Delhi is on high alert as the Yamuna River crosses the danger mark, reaching 205.39 metres and surpassing the critical threshold of 205.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge.

Rising Water Levels Trigger Emergency Response

The Yamuna water level today continues climbing, with authorities warning of further increases expected through Thursday. This marks the second time this season Yamuna has breached danger levels, with the warning mark at 204.5 metres and evacuation procedures beginning at 206 metres.

Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana is discharging approximately 41,000 cusecs per hour, while Wazirabad Barrage releases 55,830 cusecs hourly. Water from upstream barrages takes 48-50 hours to reach Delhi, meaning current discharge levels will continue affecting the capital through the weekend.

Telangana Floods: Unprecedented Rainfall Triggers Major Rescue Operations

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Relief Camps and Safety Measures

Delhi disaster management authorities have established flood relief camps in Mayur Vihar and Yamuna Bazaar, equipped with food, medical facilities, and temporary accommodation. Water has already entered homes in low-lying areas near ghats, forcing some residents to relocate.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) maintains readiness with 72 inflatable boats capable of evacuating over 31,000 people within 12 hours. Delhi Disaster Management Authority has deployed 30 of 40 department boats for monitoring operations.

Weather Outlook

IMD has issued orange alerts with thunderstorm and rain forecasts extending until August 31. The persistent monsoon activity is expected to maintain elevated river levels across Delhi-NCR.

Over 15,000 families comprising 75,000 people living in unauthorised colonies within the riverbed face the highest flood risk. Authorities continue making loudspeaker announcements to warn residents while monitoring the Yamuna danger level for potential evacuations.

