Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Monsoon Activity To Continue In Rajasthan Next Week

Photo: PTI

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 4:39 pm

The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan would continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards.

Rains lashed some areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Garhi of Banswara district, it said.

According to a spokesperson of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the depression system formed over Odisha on Tuesday weakened into a low-pressure area and is presently located over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas.

It is very likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours and move in a west direction. Another low-pressure area lies over the Gulf of Saurashtra and the Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify further westwards in the next 48 hours, he said.

Similarly, another new low-pressure area will likely form in the Bay of Bengal around August 13. Under the influence of these weather systems, the activity of the monsoon will continue in Rajasthan during the next one week, the spokesperson said.

The rainfall activity will increase further in the state on August 12 with light to moderate rain expected at most places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, he said.

The MeT office issued a warning of moderate to heavy rains in Baran, Jhalawar, and Kota in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Banswara and Pratapgarh districts of the state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, it said.

(Inputs from PTI)

